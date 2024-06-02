25 passengers report illness while on board Vancouver-Houston flight

United Airlines says ill flyers all came from same cruise, but plane being cleaned as safety measure

United Airlines says it has removed a plane from its fleet for “deep cleaning” as a precautionary measure, after 25 on board a Friday (May 31) flight from Vancouver to Houston, Texas reported feeling ill.

The airline said in statement to Black Press Media that all the sick passengers had come from the same cruise prior to boarding the plane, but didn’t share what cruise that had been.

“United Airlines is actively coordinating with health authorities to address the situation,” the media relations team stated.

The Houston Fire Department told Black Press Media it met passengers on the ground in Houston and counted 25 people who reported feeling nauseous. It assessed three of them, but none had to be taken to hospital.

The flight, United 1528, departed Vancouver at 12:10 p.m. PT and landed in Houston at 6:40 p.m. CT. According to United Airlines, 163 passengers and six crew were on board.

The plane has been temporarily removed from service for cleaning.

