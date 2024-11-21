25K still without power after B.C.’s bomb cyclone, more wind forecast Friday

BC Hydro crews working around the clock since Tuesday evening’s blow left about 320K without power

BC Hydro says it has restored power to 90 per cent of customers who lost electricity this week when hurricane-force winds slammed into parts of the British Columbia coast, but forecasters say a new storm is on the way.

Winds from the so-called bomb cyclone weather system exceeded 100 km/h in some places Wednesday, with Environment Canada data showing remote Sartine Island off northern Vancouver Island hit by the most powerful gusts of the day, reaching 113 km/h.

The power utility says that as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, 290,000 of the 320,000 customers affected by outages had regained power.

As ove 3 p.m. Thursday, the BC Hydro website was listing about 25,000 people without electricity, but BC Hydro says crews have been “working around the clock” since Tuesday night, replacing dozens of downed power lines, poles and other electrical equipment.

Environment Canada says strong winds are expected to continue today for inlets and valleys along the north and central coast.

The weather office also issued another special weather statement for Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, saying another fall storm will bring high winds again on Friday .

It says windspeeds are expected to increase throughout the day before easing by Saturday, and the Environment Canada is again warning about possible power outages and travel delays.

There is also a wind warning for southern sections of Howe Sound including Bowen Island, with gusts of up to 90 km/h expected overnight, peaking Friday morning before easing in the afternoon.

Further east, the office issued a snowfall warning for the Kootenay Lake region, with up to 25 cm expected before tapering this morning.