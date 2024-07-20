26 care home residents moved from Ashcroft due to wildfire threat

Interior Health has moved long-term care, assisted living residents to alternate location

As a precautionary measure, Interior Health (IH) is moving some vulnerable Ashcroft residents to alternate locations due to the Shetland Creek wildfire.

On Friday (July 19), IH announced that 21 residents from the Jackson House long-term care facility in Ashcroft, and five residents from the nearby Thompson View Lodge assisted living facility, were being moved to alternate locations. A statement from IH said that the move was prompted by the "potential for fire-related impacts to health facilities and clients in the community of Ashcroft" due to the fire.



Interior Health added that it was contacting the families of residents directly, and providing updates on the location of their loved ones.

This is not the first time that residents of the two facilities have been relocated during a wildfire threat. In 2017, residents of both facilities were relocated due to the threat posed by the Elephant Hill wildfire.

The part of Ashcroft where Jackson House and Thompson View Lodge was put on evacuation alert just after noon on July 19.



Interior Health notes that the Ashcroft Urgent and Primary Care Centre (UPCC) is not impacted at this time. The Ashcroft UPCC is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, and anyone requiring care should proceed to the UPCC as needed.



People in the community who need emergency care for life-threatening symptoms (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 9-1-1 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility. Emergency department services are available 24/7 at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.



"This is an evolving situation and we are working closely with municipalities, regional districts, and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients, and individuals in long-term care," stated the press release.

Interior Health is also monitoring wildfire activity across the region. Everyone is reminded to make preparations for wildfires, and smoky skies as air quality deteriorates, by visiting https://bit.ly/3Wcd5s7.