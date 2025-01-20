26 new addiction treatment beds to support British Columbians

Twenty-six substance-use treatment beds coming to communities around B.C.

The Government of British Columbia has announced that 26 treatment and recovery beds will be added to communities across the province in an effort to improve access to addictions care for under-served populations.

Josie Osborne, Minister of Health, made the announcement at a press conference in Vancouver on Jan. 20.

"When someone reaches out for help with their substance use, they should receive compassionate and effective care. We are expanding services across B.C. so that more people have the supports they need to stabilize their lives and begin their healing journey," said Osborne.

Kelowna will receive six of the publicly-funded beds at Karis Support Society, which provides care and support for pregnant women and mothers who are struggling with substance use disorder.

"We know women dealing with substance use face very complex challenges and a unique journey towards recovery. These new treatments beds will help more women with specialized care, counselling and cultural-based healing," said Jennifer Blatherwick, parliamentary secretary for gender equity.

Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Harbour Light Centre will receive 12 beds for women, two-spirit and transgender people in addition to mental-health and addictions supports. Island Crisis Care in Nanaimo will have six new longer-term support beds for women who have already completed addictions treatment.

Two beds and recovery supports with Indigenous cultural-focused programs will be opened in Prince Rupert at the 333 Recovery Program.

͞"We want treatment options available for people no matter where they live in B.C. That͛'s why we are adding more mental-health and substance-use services throughout the province and working closely with local communities and partners, to help people on the path to a healthy and fulfilling life," said Amna Shah, the parliamentary secretary for mental health and addictions.

The new beds are part of B.C. Government's expansion of treatment and recovery services in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association, BC Division. The Province is now funding 248 treatment beds through the Mental Health Association, which will open more by spring of 2025.