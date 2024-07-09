27 heat records broken, tied across B.C.

3 areas recorded temperatures above 40 C

B.C. broke or tied 27 heat records on Monday (July 8), according to Environment Canada.

Lytton was the province's hot spot at 42.4 C, breaking the 1952 record of 39.4 C. It was followed by Lillooet, which was 40.9 C on Monday, breaking the 39.6 C set in 2015.

Cache Creek was the only other community over 40 C on Monday. It set a new record of 40.7 C, breaking the 2015 record of 40.3.

Twenty other heat records were broken in B.C. on Monday, including:

• Blue River area was 35.5 C, breaking the 2015 record of 34.5 C

• Burns Lake area was 32.6 C, breaking the 2010 record of 31.8 C

• Campbell River was 33.4 C, breaking the 2010 record of 33 C

• Castlegar area was 38.3 C, breaking the 1985 record of 37.4 C

• Cranbrook area tied its 2017 record of 35.5 C

• Chetwynd area was 32.4 C, breaking the 2010 record of 32.3 C

• Dawson Creek area was 30.9 C, breaking the 2015 record of 30.8 C

• Kamloops area was 38.2 C, breaking the 2015 record of 38 C

• Kelowna area was 37.8 C, breaking the record of 36.5 in 2015

• Mackenzie area was 31.9 C, breaking the 2015 record of 31.7 C

• Malahat area was 32.3 C, breaking the record of 30.4 C set in 2010

• Merritt area was 37.9 C, breaking the 2015 record of 36.7 C

• Nelson area was 36.4 C, breaking the record of 35.7 set in 2017

• Osoyoos area was 39.7 C, breaking the 2015 record of 38.5 C

• Pemberton area was 39.1 C, breaking the record set in 2014 at 35.2 C

• Princeton ara was 37.6 C, breaking the 1968 record of 36.7 C

• Smithers area was 33 C, breaking the record of 31.9 set in 2023

• Summerland area tied its 2015 record of 35.7 C

• Tatlayoko Lake was 35 C, breaking its record of 31.8 C set in 2010

• Trail area set a new record of 38.5 C, breaking one set in 2017 at 36.3 C

• Terrace area was 33.1 C, breaking the 2010 record of 32.6 C

• Vernon area was 37.5 C, breaking the old record of 36.2 C set in 2015

• Whistler area was 35.3 C, breaking the 2010 record of 33.5 C