27 people arrested over 4 days in drug trafficking project in Kamloops

A special project in Kamloops saw 27 people arrested in a four-day span in March. (Kamloops RCMP/Contributed)

A special project targeting drug traffickers saw 27 people arrested in a four-day span in Kamloops.

Starting on March 20, a joint effort was started to reduce drug traffickers and violent offenders in the city. The Kamloops RCMP’s Targeted Enforcement Unit (TEU) and Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) were assisted by members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) to help in the project.

Over the four-day span, 27 people were arrested and the following was seized:

More than two kilograms of illegal drugs including suspected meth, cocaine, and fentanyl;

Two handguns;

A replica handgun;

Knives;

Bear mace;

Batons.

Throughout the weekend, 24 files were also created related to targeted enforcement, including motor vehicle investigations, suspicious vehicles and occurrences, warrant executions, prohibited driving, weapons and drug offences. A stolen vehicle was also recovered.

“The Kamloops RCMP Detachment remains steadfast in our strategic priorities by targeting individuals involved in drug trafficking, weapons offences, and violence,” said Kamloops RCMP officer in charge Supt. Jeff Pelley. “Through collaboration with local units and UGET, we strive to address the root causes of crime while upholding the principles of justice in the pursuit of an even safer community.”

The UGET was brought in to help with the project after a series of enforcement actions related to the local drug trafficking trade.

“We appreciate the continued efforts and support of CFSEU-BC in Kamloops, which undoubtedly had a positive impact disrupting the drug supply and violence in the community,” said TEU Sgt. Kevin McIntyre. “We are committed to working with all of our law enforcement partners to ensure as safe a community as possible.”

Anyone with information about criminal or suspicious activity in Kamloops should call Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000.

