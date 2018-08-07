Image: BC Wildfire Service

Video: 27 structures lost in ‘volatile’ northern B.C. wildfire

“We are continuing to see very volatile and aggressive fire behaviour on this fire,” says BC Wildfire Service.

Telegraph Creek residents were told today that 27 structures have been lost in a “volatile and aggressive wildfire” in northern B.C.

Evacuation Orders and Alerts are in effect for the Alkali Lake wildfire, first sparked on Aug. 1 about five kilometres northwest of Telegraph Creek.

The Tahltan Band held a meeting today at the Dease Lake Community Hall where residents were informed the fire has caused 35-40 per cent structural loss.

“Our town has sustained significant damages,” said Chief Rick Mclean in Tuesday morning’s meeting, before he took a moment to compose himself.

“But, there is no life lost. We are the community, that is the town, we are the community. We are resilient, we will lean on each other and we will continue to fight the fight best we can.

“The choppers are going in now as we speak. There’s no option of driving in. The fire did jump the river yesterday behind the ranch and there are significant fires, logs and trees on the highway, so there is no way to get vehicle access through there right now.”

The B.C. Wildfire Service reports both the 7,800-hectare Alkali Lake wildfire and the nearby 6,000-hectare Stikine River fire are burning out of control and crews are struggling to battle both the destructive blazes.

“We are continuing to see very volatile and aggressive fire behaviour on this fire, as well as the South Stikine fire,” said on-site fire information officer Heather Rice.

“These fires are really challenging our efforts so we are focusing our efforts on the town site itself, of Telegraph Creek.

Rice said the fire fight has been made more difficult by the extreme drought conditions and winds in the area.

“The area is currently exhibiting drought conditions that are incredibly unusual for this time of year and the wind. The wind is staying consistent, we are not seeing breaks in the wind that we often do overnight. The winds are continuing to blow through the night between 25 km/h and up to 50 km/h.

“Extreme drought and extreme wind. It is very dangerous fire behaviour at this point,” explained Rice.

“The fires are growing quite rapidly at this point. The firefighters are focusing their efforts at Telegraph Creek town site.”

As for the type of structures lost, Rice said that is still under investigation.

“We do not know the exact types of structures at this time, but it is still being investigated and will be reported to the community in the next few hours,” confirmed Rice.

“The structures were all lost in vicinity of the Telegraph creek area.”

Residents near the fires should stay up to date on fire activity and changes to Evacuation Alerts and Orders by checking the BC Wildfires of Note page, as well as the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine site and the Tahltan Band page.

“We want to thank the community of Dease Lake, they have been extremely helpful, as has the Tahltan Nation and we continue to work as hard as we can. We appreciate their support,” added Rice.

