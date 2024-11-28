$2.76M donation sparks cancer research innovation in Kelowna

'An opportunity to invest in a transformational moment in cancer research'

The BC Cancer Foundation has unveiled a significant advancement in cancer care with the establishment of a Research and Development Hub at BC Cancer – Kelowna.

It was made possible by $3 million in donations, including a $2.76 million from the Krysko Family Foundation. Led by local businessman and philanthropist David Krysko, the foundation’s contribution is the largest the BC Cancer Foundation has ever received in the Interior.

“Helping realize BC Cancer Foundation’s ambition to create a Research and Development Hub was an opportunity to invest in a transformational moment in cancer research,” said Krysko. “We are deeply inspired by the work of BC Cancer – Kelowna’s world-class clinicians, whose efforts are shaping the future of cancer treatment and offering hope for our loved ones.”

The hub will be the first facility of its kind outside Vancouver, focusing on precision oncology. This approach uses the genetic makeup of each cancer to develop targeted, effective treatments.

“Over the past two decades, we have gained incredible insight into cancer biology – how cancers grow, spread and evade our immune systems; and how each cancer possesses unique mutations and genetic features,” said Dr. Islam Mohamed, BC Cancer – Kelowna radiation oncologist and clinical researcher. “We can now use this knowledge to deliver highly effective, less toxic, more personalized therapies.”

The new hub is expected to significantly expand research capabilities, attract world-class staff to Kelowna, and provide patients in the Interior with cutting-edge care closer to home.

The first donations to the hub were made in honour of Shannon Gall, a local advocate for cancer research and a BC Cancer Foundation board member. Gall, who passed away from Stage 4 lung cancer earlier this year, was known for her passion and dedication. Her husband, Clayton Gall, now chairs the Foundation’s Interior Transformation Council, continuing her legacy.