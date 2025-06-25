28 charges laid following major 2024 Prince Rupert drug bust

Four individuals from Prince Rupert are charged with trafficking and related offences, including firearms

Some of the drugs and cash seized in a 2024 Prince Rupert drug bust.

One year to the day after a major Prince Rupert drug bust in June 2024, the Crown has approved charges.

Four individuals from Prince Rupert have been charged with 28 counts of trafficking and related offences, including firearms offences.

The bust followed a 14-month investigation by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) in conjunction with Prince Rupert RCMP and the Prince Rupert Coastal unit.

The investigation yielded five search warrants, which officers executed on June 5, 2024. The Investigators seized nine firearms, including two loaded shotguns, a Tikka rifle and a loaded 9 mm handgun with a prohibited magazine; 1.2 kilograms of methamphetamine; 16 grams of cocaine along with kilogram-style packaging; approximately $38,000 in bundled cash; and two vehicles as offence-related property.

On June 5, 2025, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPS) approved 28 criminal charges against the following individuals.

Keith Fenton (38): Trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, possession of a firearm without authorization, possession of a prohibited device (over capacity magazine), and five counts of unsafe firearm storage.

Richard Gladstone (34): Seven counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

Johnathn Sharkey (35): Ten counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

Kimberly Jenna Smith (27): Two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

"Thanks to intelligence-led enforcement and close cooperation with the Prince Rupert RCMP and Coastal Unit, we’ve brought 28 charges against individuals harming our communities through organized crime,” said Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha, Media Relations Officer for CFSEU-BC.

“We remain committed to keeping British Columbians safe by targeting those involved in violence and drug trafficking.”