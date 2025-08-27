29 temperature records broken across B.C.

Lytton was the hottest spot in Canada at 41.3 on Aug. 26

Marlee Rich shares some water with Ivy, the dog, on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025 at Kiwanis Spray Park in Williams Lake as the summer heat returned for the last week of summer holidays.

1 / 1 Marlee Rich shares some water with Ivy, the dog, on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025 at Kiwanis Spray Park in Williams Lake as the summer heat returned for the last week of summer holidays. Advertisement

Twenty-nine communities in B.C. broke daily temperature records on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

The hottest spot in B.C. – and Canada – on Tuesday (Aug. 26) was once again Lytton at 41.3 C, breaking the 1986 record of 36.6 C. Records have been kept in this area since 1921.

Lillooet was the second-hottest spot at 40.4 C, breaking the previous record of 36.7 C set in 1933. Records have been kept in this area since 1917.

Cache Creek was the next hottest at 39.7 C, breaking the record set in 1996 of 34 C. Records have been kept in this area since 1944.

Kamloops hit 37.3 C on Tuesday, breaking the 1934 record of 37.2 C. Records have been kept in this area since 1890.

Vernon broke the 1916 record of 32.8 C, with 37.2 C on Tuesday. Records have been kept in this area since 1900.

Princeton wasn't far behind with 37.1 C, breaking the previous record of 35.8 C set in 1996. Records have been kept in this area since 1893.

Kelowna hit 36.9 C, breaking the 1996 record of 33.6 C. Records have been kept in this area since 1899.

Clearwater hit a new record high of 36.7 C, breaking the previous record of 35 C set in 1934. Records have been kept in this area since 1913.

Merritt broke the 1996 record of 35 C, hitting 36.5 C on Tuesday. Records have been kept in this area since 1918.

Summerland hit 36 C, breaking the 1981 record of 33 C. Records have been kept in this area since 1907.

Pemberton was 35.6 C, breaking the previous record of 34.5 C set in 1996. Records have been kept in this area since 1908.

Tatlayoko Lake broke the 1933 record of 32.8 C with 35.3 C on Tuesday. Records have been kept in this area since 1930.

Nelson was just behind with new record of 35.2 C, breaking the record of 33.7 C set in 2011. Records have been kept in this area since 1904.

Puntzi Mountain was 34.3 C, breaking the old record of 29.6 C set in 1996. Records have been kept in this area since 1959.

Quesnel was 34 C, breaking the 1934 record of 33.3 C. Records have been kept in this area since 1893.

Blue River hit 33.5 C, breaking the previous record of 31.5 C set in 1996. Records have been kept in this area since 1946.

In Clinton, it was 33.2 C on Tuesday, breaking the old record of 29.5 C set in 2022. Records have been kept in this area since 1974.

Sparwood wasn't far behind at 33.1 C, breaking the 1981 record of 30.7 C. Records have been kept in this area since 1969.

Williams Lake was 32.6 C, breaking the 1967 record of 28.9 C. Records have been kept in this area since 1960.

Chetwynd broke the recent record of 28.9 C in 2023, with 32 C on Tuesday. Records have been kept in this area since 1970.

Burns Lake was 31.5 C on Tuesday, also breaking a 2023 record of 28.7 C. Records have been kept in this area since 1949.

Nanaimo hit 31.2 C, breaking the old record of 31 C set in 2016. Records have been kept in this area since 1892.

Dawson Creek was close behind at 31.1 C, breaking the 2022 record of 29.4 C. Records have been kept in this area since 1926.

Fort Nelson was 31 C on Tuesday, breaking the 1950 record of 30 C. Records have been kept in this area since 1937.

Also in the northeast, Fort St. John hit 29.8 C on Tuesday, breaking the old record of 29.4 C set in 1933. Records have been kept in this area since 1910.

Gibsons was 29.6 C, breaking the 2016 record of 28.8 C. Records have been kept in this area since 1949.

Nearby Sechelt was also 29.6 C, also breaking the 2016 record of 28.8 C. Records have been kept in this area since 1956.

Mackenzie was 28.9 C, breaking the old record of 27.3 C set in 1988. Records have been kept in this area since 1971.

Qualicum Beach was 28.8 C, breaking the 2016 record of 28.6. Records have been kept in this area since 1962.



