29-year-old Vancouver Island man missing in Horne Lake area

Search and rescue crews, RCMP seek assistance in finding man

Jordan Kirchner, seen here in this photo with his mom Nicole, has been missing for two days in the Horne Lake area. (Contributed photo)

1 / 1 Jordan Kirchner, seen here in this photo with his mom Nicole, has been missing for two days in the Horne Lake area. (Contributed photo) Advertisement

Search and rescue groups have been scouring the Horne Lake area trying to locate 29-year-old Jordan Kirchner, who went missing since Tuesday night (Aug. 27).

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue manager Ken Nede, said they've been searching the area for two days with no leads so far.

Kirchner is from Campbell River and was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. on Aug. 7 between Inland Highway and Horne Lake. He is listed as five-foot-11 and approximately 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to his mother, Nicole, an RCMP officer came to their house at approximately 10 p.m. to inform her that her son, who has a medical condition, left the vehicle he was travelling in and had run off into the bushes near a gravel pit in the Horne Lake area.

Kirchner, an avid rock climber, was at the Horne Lake Caves. His mother said he started to feel unwell and the girl he was climbing with called for a ride as Kirchner indicated he was not well enough to drive.

"He got into his friend's dad's vehicle and as they were driving, his sickness got worse and worse," said Nicole. "When the car stopped that's when he jumped out of the vehicle and fled."

"I am hoping they can get him home safely," she said. "My biggest concern for him right now is food, dehydration, being out in the elements."

Neden said the search is challenging due to the vastness of the area, which features thick terrain and dense bushes. Because the missing man is in good physical shape, Neden said he could travel long distances deep into the area.

"We have areas where there are steep cliffs, steep embankments, lot of trees, there's logged out areas that are slashed and difficult to get in," said Neden, who is leading the operation along with different search rescue groups from Victoria all the way to Campbell River.

With the long Labour Day weekend, the Horne Lake area will be busy with residents and visitors and Neden indicated because of his medical condition, Kirchner might go into hiding.

"We are hoping we would be able to get a sighting of him," said Neden. "If (people in the Horne Lake area) see anything unusual or something in their cabins or it looks like somebody's been there, maybe looking for food or anything like that, they can call 911 and report that as they could be related to the search."

On Thursday, there were more than 50 search and rescue crew members in the area and were also assisted by helicopters doing an aerial search. Neden said the helicopters will be on standby just in case they need extraction using long lines.

The Oceanside RCMP are also asking the public for assistance with the search. Anyone with information that could assist with locating Kirchner can also contact police at 250-248-6111.