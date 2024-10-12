 Skip to content
2nd cat in 3 days saved from B.C. Highways, brought to Okanagan Humane Society

Spooky was found at the Coquihalla Lakes rest stop
one-eyes-cat
'Spooky' was saved by Okanagan Humane Society volunteers.(Okanagan Humane Society/Facebook)

Just two days after Malachite was found on the Okanagan Connector, a second cat has also been given a second life.

On Wednesday evening (Oct. 9), the Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) received a report of an abandoned cat that was heard meowing by a Coquihalla Lakes rest stop. The cat has apparently been seen in the area several times but was fearful.

After putting a plan in place, OHS volunteers went and rescued the cat and safely transported it to Lakecity Animal Hospital in West Kelowna.

The OHS volunteers who rescued the one-eyed cat named it Spooky.

"Spooky’s eye was previously enucleated, unrelated to this event, however. she is in need of basic medical care and good nutrition after surviving outside alone for some time," said OHS in a Facebook post.

 

