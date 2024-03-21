2nd-degree murder charge laid in killing of woman near UBC

Homicide team says murder may have been the result of intimate partner violence

A man has been charged with the second-degree murder of a woman who was killed near the University of British Columbia in what police say may have been an incident of intimate partner violence.

The BC Prosecution Service approved the charge against 35-year-old Yang “Christopher” Liang on Thursday (March 21).

One week earlier, just before midnight on March 13, police were called to a home in the 5400-block of Shortcut Road. A 911 caller told police there was a woman there in medical distress.

When officers arrived at the residence, located on the UBC Endowment Lands near the university campus, they found that woman dead.

At the time, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said both a man and woman were arrested in connection with the death. Charges have only been laid against Liang.

IHIT Corp. Esther Tupper said in a statement that Liang and the murdered woman were known to each other and that her death may have been the result of intimate partner violence.

The University Endowment Lands are located between Vancouver and the UBC campus. The area is an unincorporated community of nearly 4,000 people, including both students and non-students.

Shortcut Road, where the woman was found, is a short street, approximately 200 metres in length, with a couple of apartment towers.

