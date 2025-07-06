2nd degree murder charges laid in assault causing death in Kelowna

James Plover charged in July incident involving woman known to him

A man is being charged with second degree murder following an assault in Kelowna that left one woman dead and another hospitalized with serious injuries.

In a July 5 media release, Kelowna RCMP confirmed the charge against James Edward Plover, known to the deceased victim, in relation to the assault that occurred in the 1900 block of Enterprise Way on Friday, July 4.

The incident, originally reported as a vehicle collision with a subsequent assault with a weapon, was reported at approximately 12:45 p.m. Following a brief pursuit, responding officers arrested the male suspect, now confirmed to be Plover, and both female victims were taken to hospital.

The one victim, Bailey Plover, succumbed to her injuries while the second woman remains hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"This was a highly visible and tragic event, and we recognize the profound impact it has had on many individuals and the community," Acting Officer in Charge of the Kelowna RCMP Insp. Chris Goebel said.

"While our investigation is ongoing, we are incredibly grateful to the witnesses who have already come forward and the first responders who acted swiftly and professionally in managing the high-risk situation. Their cooperation has been instrumental in helping us move this complex investigation forward."

The RCMP encourages anyone affected by this situation to seek support services, with resources including Victim Service in place to help those in need, and can be reached at 250-470-6242.

"We want everybody touched by this tragedy to know that help is available," Goebel added.

The Kelowna RCMP's Serious Crime Unit (SCU) is continuing to investigate, and working closely with BC Prosecution. Plover remains in custody and scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, July 10.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the movements of the accused in the days leading up to the incident to contact the SCU at 250-470-6236 and reference file 2025-38322.