2nd measles infection confirmed in B.C., connected to 1st case

The person was in the same party that had travelled to Southeast Asia, arrived back in Canada on Feb. 11

Vancouver Coastal Health is confirming a second case of measles in the Lower Mainland.

An information bulletin Wednesday (Feb. 19) from the health authority says the person, a resident of the Vancouver Coastal Health region, had travelled to Southeast Asia in the same party as the first case. The first case, confirmed on Feb. 15, is a resident of the Fraser Health region.

The first was confirmed in a joint release by the Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health authorities on Saturday.

Vancouver Coastal Health says measles in a highly infectious, vaccine-preventable disease transmitted by airborne spread. It can cause encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain, which can lead to seizures, deafness, or brain damage, and one out of every 3,000 people with measles may die from complications.

The bulletin warns that people may have been exposed to measles if they were on Air Canada flight 66, arriving in Vancouver on Feb. 11, 2025 or if they spent time in the international arrivals area of YVR, including customs or baggage claim from 7 to 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 11.

Vancouver Coastal adds that public health officials from both authorities are following up directly with people who are known to have been exposed to the virus. However, the bulletin adds that there were no other public exposures and close contacts are being followed up individually by public health officials.

Families of exposed, unvaccinated infants (under 12 months), pregnant women and immune-compromised individuals are recommended to contact local public health or Vancouver Coastal Health Communicable Disease at 604-675-3900.

People at risk of getting measles are those who have not had two doses of the vaccine or have never had a measles infection. Symptoms include fever, dry cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash a few days later that starts at the hairline and spreads rapidly down to the rest of the body.

The measles vaccine is a two-dose vaccine, which has been a part of B.C.'s immunization schedule since 1996. Those who have received no doses, or only one dose, of measles vaccine and are born after 1970, it is recommended that they get the vaccine. It is a free vaccine

More to come.