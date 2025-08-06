2nd union declares impasse with B.C. government, plans strike vote

The Professional Employees Association joins the B.C. General Employees Union in holding a strike vote this month

The union representing professional workers in the B.C. government is declaring an impasse in collective bargaining negotiations and plans to hold a strike vote.

The Professional Employees Association (PEA) represents roughly 1,800 provincial government workers in roles such as geoscientists, foresters, engineers and psychologists. The union's current agreement with the government expired on March 31.

This is the second union to announce a strike vote after the B.C. government offered several unions two-year agreements with a 3.5 per cent overall wage increase. Both the PEA and the B.C General Employees Union, representing 34,000 core public service workers, will hold strike votes from Aug. 11 to 29.

The PEA says the government's current wage offer does not even keep up with inflation.

“The government talks about standing strong for B.C., but when it comes to investing in the very professionals who make that possible, they refuse to pay fair wages,” said Melissa Moroz, PEA executive director and lead negotiator, in a news release. “If the province wants to deliver on their promises, they need to start by valuing the people who uphold the public service.”

Beyond a wage increase, the PEA is also seeking professional fee coverage, protections against contracting out, and compensation for emergency work.

Black Press has reached out to the B.C. government for comment.

More to come.