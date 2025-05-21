3 arrested after truck gets stuck in fast-flowing B.C. river while fleeing police

The individuals attempted to drive across the Similkameen River

An alleged stolen vehicle ended up in the Similkameen River near Keremeos last week.

On the morning of Saturday, May 17, a vehicle that was reported to be stolen was seen driving in the South Okanagan. Osoyoos RCMP were able to locate the vehicle parked near the Similkameen River. As officers approached on foot, three individuals re-entered the truck and attempted to flee by driving across the water.

The truck became stuck in the river, at which point the individuals exited the vehicle and attempted to flee once again, this time by swimming to land. They were eventually caught and arrested by police before they could flee any further.

"At this time, the water levels and fast flow do not allow for the recovery of the vehicle from the river," RCMP Osoyoos Detachment Sgt. Jason Bayda said. "We are still looking at options to do the recovery safely."

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band (LSIB) put out an incident notice but assured the public that there was no danger to any nearby communities.

"We have very limited details other than it was part of a police incident," LSIB stated. "We are being referring to Sgt. Bayda for further advisory information on it."

The investigation is still ongoing.