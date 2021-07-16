Meaz Nour-Eldin (left) and Elkan Vyizigiro, both 23, have both been charged with human trafficking offences (VPD)

Meaz Nour-Eldin (left) and Elkan Vyizigiro, both 23, have both been charged with human trafficking offences (VPD)

3 males charged with human trafficking of underage girls in Vancouver

Investigators believe the group recruited and trafficked underage girls for several months

Two Vancouver men and one youth have been charged with human trafficking following a sting operation involving the sexual exploitation of underage girls.

Charges of trafficking a person under the age of 18 and receiving material benefit from it, have been approved by B.C. Prosection Service against 23-year-olds Elkan Vyizigiro and Meaz Nour-Eldin.

Officers also arrested a third suspect, but the young male can’t be named under law.

“Investigators believe underage girls were recruited and trafficked for several months,” said Const. Tania Visintin in a July 16 news release.

Vancouver Police Department’s counter-exploitation unit began investigating the alleged human trafficking ring in 2019.

“There are witnesses out there with information relating to this investigation,” Visintin said investigators believe.

Those with information can contact police at 604-717-0603 or report remain anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Human traffickingVancouver Police

Previous story
B.C. premier defends not declaring state of emergency over wildfires
Next story
Nanaimo RCMP deploy Taser on driver of suspected stolen U-Haul truck

Just Posted

Value Nature podcast producers Chantal MacDonald, left, and Lauren Ball stop for a selfie at Fairy Creek while gathering material for their third episode, which will discuss current old-growth logging protests. (Courtesy of Lauren Ball/Bateman Foundation)
Bateman Foundation podcast taps listeners into Greater Victoria environmental awareness

Saanich Commonwealth Place has seen many Olympians through their doors and Canada’s Artistic Swimming team will be hosted there from July 17-25 by Victoria Synchro. (Natation Artistique Canada Artistic Swimming/Facebook)
Saanich Commonwealth Place hosting Canada’s artistic swim team for pre-Games camp

The July 15 announcement that cruise ships will be allowed back in Canadian waters this fall was a welcome relief to Greater Victoria business associations. (Black Press Media file photo)
Return of cruise ships will buoy Greater Victoria businesses

Victoria police arrested a man Friday morning after they found him inside a van that was reported stolen on Thursday. VicPD (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after Victoria police find him in stolen van