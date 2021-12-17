The number of Greater Victoria schools hit with COVID-19 cases is on the rise ahead of Christmas holidays. (Black Press Media file photo)

3 Greater Victoria schools hit with new COVID cases

James Bay Community School, John Stubbs Memorial Elementary, Maria Montessori Academy impacted

COVID-19 cases are popping up at three new Greater Victoria schools, according to Island Health.

Students and staff who attended James Bay Community School on Dec. 10 may have been exposed to a case of the virus. At John Stubbs Memorial Elementary, those in the building on Dec. 7, 8, 9 or 10 were also at risk.

Lastly, at Maria Montessori Academy the potential date of exposure was Dec. 10.

In total, 14 Greater Victoria schools are handling recent COVID-19 exposures, according to Island Health.

Exposures indicate single confirmed cases of the virus that aren’t linked to others in the school. Island Health said when a school is added to its list, it may be dealing with one or more exposures. If transmission is shown between two or more of those cases, it becomes a cluster.

Students and staff who are the most at risk of having been exposed to the virus will be contacted directly by Island Health and instructed to self-isolate. Everyone is asked to continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they appear.

