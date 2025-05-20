3 injured in float plane crash near Powell River

The 3 people on board were taken to Campbell River to have their injuries assessed

Three people were transported to Campbell River after being injured in a float plane crash near Powell River.

Powell River RCMP received a report of a float plane crash near Refuge Cove just after 7 p.m. on Monday (May 19). The plane was landing near Refuge Cove as part of a sightseeing tour of the area.

Police say at the time of the crash, there were three people on board the aircraft. The three people were able to get out of the plane cabin with "only minor injuries," and climb on to the pontoon for safety.

Multiple boats in the area responded "within minutes" to rescue them, RCMP said. The three people were then transported to Campbell River by the Canadian Coast Guard where they could be medically assessed.

RCMP added that it is believed weather may have been partially responsible for the crash, but Transport Canada will be investigating further.