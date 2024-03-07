3 inmates charged with stabbing inside Abbotsford prison

Victim needed life-saving measures following incident at Matsqui Institution

Three inmates have been charged in relation to a stabbing last fall in Abbotsford that resulted in another inmate being airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Const. Art Stele, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, said the incident took place on Oct. 22, 2023 just before 9 p.m. at Matsqui Institution.

He said the victim required life-saving measures from first responders before he could be airlifted.

Stele said he could not reveal further details as the matter is now before the courts.

Dylan Chatkana, 26, Rylie Homeniuk, 26, and Joel Reed, 33, have each been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Chatkana is currently serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2016 at the age of 15 – and tried as an adult – for the 2013 fatal shooting of a rival gangster in a Winnipeg restaurant.

Homeniuk was among three men charged in Edmonton in 2019 with attempted murder after a man was shot in a rural area.

Reed was charged with armed robbery for a criminal organization and weapons offences in February 2022 in Eatonia, Sask.

A previous incident at Matsqui Institution resulted in four inmates being stabbed on April 29, 2023.

Al four were treated on scene and taken to hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

Four homemade weapons were among items found during a lockdown and search that followed. No charges have been laid.

On Jan. 4 of this year, several inmates were involved in an altercation at the prison that resulted in “many” being injured and two taken to hospital, according to Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

That same day at the same time, three inmates at Kent Institution in Agassiz were also assaulted and taken to hospital with critical injuries.

The CSC said subsequent searches of both facilities turned up “various stabbing weapons.”

