3 men charged in fentanyl lab investigation by Vancouver police

14-month investigation led to seizure of $7.8M worth of suspected fentanyl, cocaine

A Duncan man is one of three people charged in a Vancouver police investigation into a fentanyl lab.

Jason Conrad, of Duncan, is facing one count of trafficking fentanyl, four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and benzodiazepine and one count of weapons offences.

Liam MacRae and Erin Fineday, both from Richmond, are also facing charges of production of fentanyl, trafficking fentanyl and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Vancouver police announced the charges Wednesday (May 15) after a 14-month investigation into an illicit drug lab that was producing fentanyl and other street drugs.

Project Toluene was started by Vancouver police in January 2023 to “target a group of criminals that was manufacturing and trafficking illicit drugs at various locations throughout the region.”

The investigation led police to a drug lab inside a Richmond home. The lab was dismantled with help from Richmond RCMP.

READ MORE: Police seize $7.8M in illicit fentanyl, cocaine destined for Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island

Police first announced Project Toulene in April 2023, when $7.8 million worth of fentanyl and cocaine that was destined for the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island was seized.

Officers seized more than seven kilograms of suspected fentanyl, 800 grams of methamphetamines and $39,000 in cash from inside the Richmond lab. A man arrested near the lab was found in possession of an additional 15 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, two kilograms of cocaine and nearly $48,000 in cash.

Vancouver police then searched a condo tower in Coal Harbour, where another 4.7 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and $272,000 in cash was seized.