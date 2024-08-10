3 men push 53-year-old down Mission embankment, throw phone into water

Mission RCMP share descriptions of suspects, search for witnesses of assault

A 53-year-old man was pushed down an embankment into the water by three men near Hayward Lake last month.

Mission RCMP are on the lookout for the three suspects in the incident that occurred at roughly 7 p.m. on July 13.

Police say the 53-year-old was sitting along the rocky shoreline area of Hayward Lake when he was confronted by the group.

A pair of men yelled and threatened the man before pushing him down the embankment and into the water. They also threw his phone into the water.

Mounties describe the first suspect as 5’8", 160 lbs with a slim build. He wore black shorts, a hat and a white tank top at the time of the assault.

The second suspect is also listed at 5'8" in a white tank top but is described as stockier, at about 190 lbs with tattoos on his arms, short black hair and a line shaved along the left side of his head.

The last suspect is 5'9" and 150lbs with black hair past his shoulders. He wore a black shirt and red shorts.

Police say they have already spoken with a witness, but investigators are still seeking additional information from anyone else who either witnessed the assault or saw the group of men in the area on July 13.

Those with information are urged to call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.