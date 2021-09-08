3 more residents die from COVID-19 at Esquimalt long-term care home

Another three residents at Sunset Lodge long-term care home in Esquimalt have died from COVID-19, Island Health announced Sept. 8, bringing the death toll from the Aug. 27 outbreak to four. (Google Maps)

Another three residents of Esquimalt’s Sunset Lodge long-term care home have died from COVID-19, bringing the outbreak’s death toll to four.

Island Health announced the additional deaths on Wednesday (Sept. 8), along with one more case of the virus. Since the outbreak was announced Aug. 27, 15 staff members and 21 residents have contracted COVID-19.

Out of respect for the families of the deceased residents, Island Health isn’t releasing any personal information about them.

“Island Health extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of these individuals, and to the staff who continue to provide compassionate care through this difficult time,” the health authority said in its statement.

It said the Salvation Army-owned care home recently completed a second round of COVID-19 testing for all its staff and residents, and all the staff and more than 80 of the residents’ results have come back negative.

Island Health has also increased protective measures at the home, including putting admissions, transfers and social visits on hold while the outbreak is in effect; limiting resident and staff movement while maintaining staffing levels to provide resident care; requiring mask and eye protection for all staff; continuing enhanced cleaning and infection control measures; and screening all staff and residents twice a day for symptoms.

Island Health will have an additional presence at the site to take any further actions required.

