3 officers injured in altercation at Kelowna McDonald's

The injured officers are recovering at home

Kelowna RCMP said three of their own are recovering at home after suffering injuries during a call-out on Jan. 27.

Officers and the Integrated Crisis Response Team were called to the McDonald's on Harvey Ave at about 5 p.m. for a man in distress.

The individual was apprehended by police following a physical altercation that required a call for more officers.

The man was not injured in the altercation but was still transported to hospital.

The injured Mounties were also taken to hospital for treatment and have since been released.

Kelowna RCMP are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to the case and those who witnessed the altercation are asked to call police with file number 2025-4816.