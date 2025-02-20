3 Okanagan residents, BC Parks Foundation come together to protect Kokanee salmon

The cost of the land was not disclosed

Three Kelowna locals, along with two organizations have come together to purchase land and protect salmon in Okanagan Lake.

Colin Pritchard has always had a love for Kokanee salmon and wanted to do his part to keep them safe. That's why he along with Gordon Baughen and Robin Durrant, who equally share a love of salmon and own the property, decided to help out and donate the area to protect 117 hectares (228 acres) along 4501 Westside Road.

"They're real heroes," said BC Parks Foundation vice president Jennie McCaffrey at a press conference on Thursday, Feb. 20.

The three men decided to approach the BC Parks Foundation about its interest and helped make it happen. The Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund and Wilson 5 Foundation also donated to help acquire the land.

Meanwhile, the Okanagan Collaborative Conservation Program (OCCP) is helping everyone involved with its advice and knowledge given the limited amount of undeveloped lakeshore with a spawning habitat in the area.

“We need to protect as much of this shoreline and protect the fish,” said Pritchard in a press release. “It is so impressive to see so many partners and community members come to their defence. We can make a real difference together.”

Baughen joined the project to honour this late wife.

“It was my wife Penny’s idea to donate it. When she died in 2023, it was my trigger to donate it,” said Baughen in the release. “Our whole family is really pleased that we were able to make this work and know that it would have made our matriarch happy.”

McCaffrey added the property is currently protected and not available for public access at this time, but will be in the future. The date of opening hasn't been set yet.

"We're going to be working with First Nations and community groups in the area to create that management plan so that people can enjoy it forever," said McCaffrey.

While the BC Parks Foundation has many projects on the go, it is always looking for high bio-diversity areas and has recently acquired 517 acres to protect in the Juniper Ridge area of Kamloops.

"The salmon spawning habitat that this lakeshore provides is incredible, it's really unique," added McCaffrey. "It was extra important to protect this property."

In the past Westside Road has been affected by wildfires, however, this new space has no current fire damage.

"We're all worried about wildfires for sure and by protecting these special places, we can start to restore these areas and make sure those ecosystems come back to a healthy place," said McCaffrey.

Right now, everyone is very happy about the acquisition and there are no plans to expand the 117 hectares at this time.

The cost of the land was not disclosed.

“The salmon brings up a lot of memories of my friends and I looking for the fish. Now is the time to protect them,” said added Pritchard.