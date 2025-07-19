3 people arrested in relation to September 2022 Penticton murders: RCMP

Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker's remains were found in Sept. 2022

Nearly three years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker's remains were discovered, three people have been arrested.

On Friday evening (July 17), the RCMP's E-Division Serious Crime Unit stated that they have arrested Jilane King, Simon Bourbonnais, and Tyler Stuart in relation to Brown and Barker's murders.

The BC Prosecution Service have approved the following charges:

King with first-degree murder of Barker and accessory after the fact to the homicide of both Barker and Brown.

Bourbonnais with charges of accessory after the fact for the murder of both Barker and Brown, along with the unlawful confinement of Brown and indignity to human remains of both victims. Additionally, he is charged with manslaughter of Brown.

Stuart is charged with accessory after the fact to the murders of both Barker and Brown, and indignity to human remains.

Brown and Barker's remains were discovered in Penticton, near the Kickininee Provincial Park pull-out in Sept. 2022. They were both 30 years old.

“After an almost three-year intensive investigation, the E-Division Serious Crime Unit has made the initial arrests of three suspects in the homicides of both Douglas Barker and Alannah Brown,” says Supt. Sanjay Wijayakoon of the E-Division Serious Crime Unit. “We continue to actively investigate and ask anyone with information to come forward.”

As part of its investigation, the Serious Crime Unit asked the public to help identify a newer model grey Ram 2500 pickup truck believed to be associated with the murders.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the MCU tip line at 1-877-987-8477.