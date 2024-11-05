Impaired driving suspected in fiery Vancouver Island crash that injured 3

RCMP say investigation is ongoing

Police have made one arrest for suspicion of impaired driving related to a two-vehicle crash near Bowser that sent three people to hospital on Nov. 2.

BC Emergency Health Services was dispatched to the incident on Highway 19 and Cook Creek at 9:20 p.m., according to BC EHS.

Three ambulances with primary care paramedics and an ambulance with advanced care paramedics responded to the scene.

One of the vehicles was on fire when the Deep Bay Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene, according to Fire Chief George Lenz.

Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to three patients before transport to hospital.

Oceanside RCMP said its investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Traffic was affected in both directions, with DriveBC reporting the road reopened shortly after 1 a.m.