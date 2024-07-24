3 people stabbed in stranger attack in Vancouver; suspect arrested

Vancouver police say that one man has been arrested after a disturbing triple stabbing that happened over 15 minutes in downtown Vancouver on Monday night (July 22). The series of stabbings began around 9:40 p.m.

The series of stabbings began around 9:40 p.m., when officers received reports that a 33-year-old man had been stabbed in the back on Granville Street, near Nelson Street.

Minutes later, police say a second 9-1-1 call was received, this time for a 41-year-old man who has been stabbed near Granville and Davie streets.

A 32-year-old man was stabbed, as well, at 9:52 p.m., this time back near Nelson and Granville streets.

A suspect was arrested downtown and is currently in custody, police said Tuesday.

Investigators so far believe that the victims and suspect were all strangers to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police.

