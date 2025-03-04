3 people taken to hospital after Vancouver Island highway crash

Off-duty Parksville fire fighters helped until fire crews arrived

Three people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash on the Inland Island Highway close to Parksville March 3.

BC EHS dispatched three ambulances with primary care paramedics, as well as an air ambulance shortly after 4 p.m., according to Paramedic Public Information Officer Brian Twaites.

"Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to 3 patients," Twaites said. "Two patients were transported by ground ambulance to hospital in stable condition. One patient was transported by ground ambulance to hospital in stable condition under the care of critical care paramedics.”

The crash happened at the Church Road Bridge overpass, according to Parksville Fire Rescue, which responded to the scene, as well as Errington Fire Department.

"Off-duty firefighters who came across the incident helped the occupants until fire crews arrived," said Assistant Fire Chief Steven Liedl, with Parksville Fire Rescue. "Two people got out of one vehicle on their own, while the single occupant of the other vehicle was assisted by fire crews."

Parksville Fire Rescue controlled a fuel leak and assisted with patient care, while Errington Fire crews controlled traffic and set up a landing zone. RCMP also responded to the crash.