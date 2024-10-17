3 teen girls charged after assaults on Lower Mainland transit

Suspects from Surrey and Abbotsford allegedly punched, kicked and pulled hair of 2 victims

Three teenage girls have been charged in two assaults that took place on public transit in Surrey.

The teens — two from Surrey and one from Abbotsford — have been charged in two separate assaults.

On July 11, 2024 at about 9 p.m., a 16-year-old homestay student was allegedly targeted by the suspects after she "reached her arm to prevent one of them from prying open the doors as the train travelled from Columbia Station, across the bridge, into Surrey."

This resulted in the suspects surrounding the 16-year-old and reportedly punched, kicked and dragged the girl by her hair. The girl was helped by passengers on the train and SkyTrain attendants at Surrey Central Station who reported the incident, the release explains.

The student was taken to Surrey Memorial Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

On that same July night, just after midnight, the suspects allegedly got into another altercation, this time with an 18-year-old woman. The group got into a "verbal exchange" with the victim and reportedly punched and kicked the victim while also pulling out "clumps" of her hair.

This incident occurred on a transit bus in the area of 160 Street and 100 Avenue. The bus stopped and police were called to the scene.

The three suspects, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, include a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old, both from Surrey, and a 15-year-old girl from Abbotsford.

The three minors have been charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault, according to the release, while two of the three girls have received an additional assault charge.

"All three are currently in the custody of their respective guardians, awaiting their upcoming court appearance," the release states.

“Transit Police would never ask that anyone place themselves in harm’s way, but we need to acknowledge the bravery and selflessness of the bystanders who attempted to help both of these young women, as well as the transit staff who called for help. We encourage anyone who feels unsafe on transit to text us at 87.77.77, or to call 911 if they sense that they are in immediate danger,” Steed said.