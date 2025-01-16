Little still known 3 years after woman’s body found in Okanagan dog park

It's been 3 years and still no answers since Austyn Godfrey was found dead in Kelowna

WARNING: This article discusses death and may be upsetting to some readers.

It has been three years since the body of a young woman was found in a dog park in Kelowna, and still there are few answers as to what transpired in the hours before her death.

Twenty-five year old Austyn Godfrey from Kingston, Ontario was discovered at the entrance to Kelowna's Glenmore dog park on the morning of Jan. 16, 2022.

The incident has not been deemed a murder and instead has been referred to as a "suspicious death" because the evidence at the scene where Godfrey's body was discovered did not conclusively indicate that another human was involved, said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna RCMP on the one-year anniversary of her death.

The RCMP has confirmed that the investigation remains active and ongoing but there are no further updates to be shared at this time.

Days before Godfrey was found dead, she had posted on her social media accounts, warning her friends that a man she previously had a relationship with may be planning to harm her.

The RCMP said that it is unable to comment on the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have had any contact with Godfrey in the days and hours leading up to 8:30 a.m. on Sunday Jan. 16, 2022 is asked to call the tip line at 250-470-6236.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at crimestoppers.net.