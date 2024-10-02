3 youth arrested after teen girl beaten on Kelowna beach

The public is asked to stop sharing photos and videos of the attack

Kelowna RCMP confirmed that three youth have been arrested and released with strict conditions after a 13-year-old girl was beaten at Gyro Beach on Sept. 27.

The assault was captured on video and has circulated online.

Police say all five aggressors involved have been identified. Collection of evidence and witness statements are ongoing.

A thank you was issued by officers to the two young persons that called police on Friday and attempted to intervene while a group of 30 or more people watched the assault take place.

The community is asked to stop circulating the video and photos of the crime, stating that 'the video is degrading and the intent is to humiliate" the victim.

In a release sent to Black Press, Kelowna RCMP Sgt. Laura Pollock stated, "Our two City of Kelowna Community Youth Safety Officers are involved and fully tasked while they continue to work with the School District and other community partners to educate our youth on making the right decisions and providing information on how to report crimes and seek support services.

"The RCMP is working collaboratively with the City of Kelowna’s Community Safety Plan partners such as the Community Outreach John Howard Society, Ministry of Children and Family Development, the BGC Okanagan and School District 23 in building an early intervention and prevention approach to identify and connect at risk youth to integrated wrap around supports and services."

RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed the attack and has not yet spoken with police to come forward. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-57168.

A GoFundMe has been started for the family of the victim during her recovery.