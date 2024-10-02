 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

3 youth arrested after teen girl beaten on Kelowna beach

The public is asked to stop sharing photos and videos of the attack
Brittany Webster
Brittany Webster
17341647_web1_10915321_web1_170525-RDA-M-RCMP-car

Kelowna RCMP confirmed that three youth have been arrested and released with strict conditions after a 13-year-old girl was beaten at Gyro Beach on Sept. 27

The assault was captured on video and has circulated online. 

Police say all five aggressors involved have been identified. Collection of evidence and witness statements are ongoing. 

A thank you was issued by officers to the two young persons that called police on Friday and attempted to intervene while a group of 30 or more people watched the assault take place. 

The community is asked to stop circulating the video and photos of the crime, stating that 'the video is degrading and the intent is to humiliate" the victim. 

In a release sent to Black Press, Kelowna RCMP Sgt. Laura Pollock stated, "Our two City of Kelowna Community Youth Safety Officers are involved and fully tasked while they continue to work with the School District and other community partners to educate our youth on making the right decisions and providing information on how to report crimes and seek support services.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Brittany Webster

About the Author: Brittany Webster

I am a video journalist based in Kelowna and capturing life in the Okanagan
Read more

More News

Island teacher answers call for help in 2 tragedies, saluted by RCMP
Island teacher answers call for help in 2 tragedies, saluted by RCMP
Nanaimo rejects request to support relaxed forestry industry regulations
Nanaimo rejects request to support relaxed forestry industry regulations
First Nations seek name change for trio of Vancouver Island landforms
First Nations seek name change for trio of Vancouver Island landforms