Saanich runner Yana Hempler is following up her 12 marathons in 12 days feat from 2020 with a 30 marathons in 30 days project, once again as a fundraiser for the Victoria Hospitals Foundation. Her first 42-kilometre run is scheduled for May 1. (Facebook/Yana Hempler)

Saanich runner Yana Hempler is following up her 12 marathons in 12 days feat from 2020 with a 30 marathons in 30 days project, once again as a fundraiser for the Victoria Hospitals Foundation. Her first 42-kilometre run is scheduled for May 1. (Facebook/Yana Hempler)

30-in-30: Saanich runner ready for her next marathon fundraiser

Yana Hempler runs first of 30 marathons in 30 days on May 1 to benefit hospitals foundation

Yana Hempler takes seriously the idea of having her friends around, especially if they’ve survived serious illness or injury.

Her gratitude to local health-care professionals for saving the life of friend Ian Simpson in 2019 from a rare blood illness prompted her to run an incredible 12 marathons in 12 days last summer for the Victoria Hospitals Foundation (VHF).

The Saanich runner’s enthusiastic support of frontline health workers and the foundation’s funding of critical care equipment continues May 1, when she heads out to the Galloping Goose Trail to run the first of 30 marathons in 30 days to raise more money for VHF.

“This is a charity I care about very deeply and our health care heroes need all the support we can give them,” Hempler said.

While Simpson’s experience in hospital inspired the first multi-marathon feat, a $25,000 donation to that fundraiser last year from Dennis Hoy, who passed away shortly afterward, was one of the biggest motivators prompting her to up the ante on running-related fundraisers.

RELATED STORY: Victoria Hospitals Foundation campaign $1 million shy of $7 million goal

With goals of raising $500,000 and reaching many new potential donors through keeping people posted on her progress, Hempler hopes to complete more marathons in a month than she has done in her life to date.

“I like to challenge myself, and with no races going on this is a great opportunity to test how far I can get and see what I’m capable of,” she said.

Hempler, who works in procurement at Viking Air by day and is a fitness trainer in her off hours, will be heading down to the Galloping Goose Trail near Uptown around 7 a.m. each day to start her daily run. She’ll do a four-kilometre loop on the trail 10.5 times and, using a walk-run format to pace herself and prevent injury, expects to average between four-and-a-half to five hours.

“I do expect there to be some really difficult days, but that’s when I’ll have to keep going back to why I’m doing this and access these mental strengths that I hope will be there,” she said.

While she won’t be able to run with a large group due to COVID-19 public health protocols, she expects friends and supporters to run with her at a distance for stretches. She recalled a nurse running alongside her on the last of the 12-in-12 round, which wound up being her fastest day at 4:20.

RELATED STORY: Saanich woman completes 10 marathons, raises double her initial goal amount

“I was distracted because we were talking a lot,” she said. “I wanted her to run a personal best, which she did, and also wanted my last one to be fastest, which it was.”

Passersby on the Trans Canada Highway are encouraged to honk in support between May 1 to 30 in the mornings. To donate to the fundraiser, visit justgiving.com and search for Yana Hempler.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

fundraiserrunning

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Court decision on rights on the west coast may affect Indigenous people in the east
Next story
Hospitalizations, ICU admissions growing for younger Canadians in third wave

Just Posted

Saanich runner Yana Hempler is following up her 12 marathons in 12 days feat from 2020 with a 30 marathons in 30 days project, once again as a fundraiser for the Victoria Hospitals Foundation. Her first 42-kilometre run is scheduled for May 1. (Courtesy Yana Hempler)
30-in-30: Saanich runner ready for her next marathon fundraiser

Yana Hempler runs first of 30 marathons in 30 days on May 1 to benefit hospitals foundation

Saanich author Hannalora Leavitt hopes her new book, This Disability Experience, helps to dispel the ‘otherness’ that often surrounds people with disabilities. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Saanich author pens empowering, informative book on disability

Hannalora Leavitt, who lives with a visual impairment, wants to change how people look at disability

Foundation President Karen Morgan displays one of the two Dr. Bonnie Henry, John Fluevog shoe-inspired quilts being raffled to raise funds. (Janis Jean Photography)
Saanich Peninsula Hospital fundraiser draws on influences of John Fluevog, Dr. Bonnie Henry

Tickets on sale to June 30 in quilt raffle raising funds for hospital equipment

Ian Bruce, executive coordinator of the Peninsula Streams Society, holds up a pan filled with sand and gravel from Tryon Beach in North Saanich. It serves as a nursery for surf smelt and Pacific sand lance, also known as needlefish. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
North Saanich’s Tryon beach is a biological gold mine

Beach serves as a productive breeding ground for fish crucial for birds and large animals

Ford Preston, 12, is collecting gently used sports equipment to make sure every youth is able to participate, no matter the price. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
12-year-old lacrosse player on a mission to make sure everyone can play sports

Ford Preston is collecting gently used equipment to be distributed to youth on the West Shore

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

Peskotomuhkati Chief Hugh Akagi is seen in an undated handout photo. A recent Supreme Court decision about Indigenous rights on the west coast may have implications for First Nations groups who straddle the Maine - New Brunswick border on the east coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cynthia Howland, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Court decision on rights on the west coast may affect Indigenous people in the east

The chief said negotiations need to address issues such as those surrounding Canada’s fisheries

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Man killed in North Delta shooting identified as BC Corrections officer

Police say incident was ‘targeted’

St. John’s Ambulance offered three tips for Emergency Preparedness Week. (St. John’s Ambulance photo)
St. John’s Ambulance offers 3 tips for Emergency Preparedness Week

The week takes place May 2-8 in Canada

Cookie and her puppies are doing well at their foster home after being rescued from a property in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Mom, 7 puppies thriving after being rescued from northern B.C. property with 119 dogs

Cookie and puppies have blossomed with love and affection

Chris Rutkowski, Canada’s foremost UFO expert, is photographed in his Winnipeg home on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Canadians are watching the skies more during the pandemic, which has led to a growing interest in astronomy and unusual calls to RCMP 911 dispatchers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Aliens are coming’: Alberta RCMP 911 dispatchers fielding calls about UFO sightings

A longtime astronomer suggests people are simply watching the night sky more during the pandemic

Abbotsford's Jake Virtanen has stepped down as the host of the Archway Charity Golf Tournament after recent sexual assault allegations came to light. (File photo)
Jake Virtanen steps down as host of Abbotsford charity golf tournament

Archway Community Services announces he will no longer be host of event after allegations

Every day, boxes of unsalable food gets donated from grocery stores, reducing the amount of food that goes to the landfill. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Keeping food out of Vancouver Island landfills just might save the planet

Food waste is a large contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, and it doesn’t have to be

Photo courtesy of IHIT.
IHIT: Body found in Hope identified as missing Port Moody woman

Trina Hunt, 48, disappeared on Jan. 18; homicide investigation now begins

Most Read