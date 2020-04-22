Drivers using Trans Canada Highway through Langford can expect delays up to 30 minutes from 6:30 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday due to ongoing road work. (Google Maps)

30-minute delays expected along TCH in Langford Wednesday overnight

Road work begins at 6:30 p.m. and continues until Thursday morning

Drivers taking Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) through Langford can expect to see delays Wednesday evening.

Emcom Services Inc. tweeted that motorists taking the TCH between Westshore Parkway and Finlayson Arm will most likely add an extra 30 minutes after 6:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Thursday.

There will be traffic control in place overnight.

READ MORE: Resurfacing begins this spring on three Island highways

ALSO READ: South Island leaders form taskforce to address economic crisis amidst COVID-19

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Constructiontrans-canada highway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding
Next story
Sooke home is a grand prize in hospital lottery

Just Posted

Only five COVID-19 patients across all Vancouver Island’s hospitals

Health officials at virtual town hall ask residents to ‘hold the line’

Med students helping fill gaps across the Island

More than 60 UBC medical students are volunteering across Greater Victoria and the Island

Victoria police dog captures wanted man

Man fled police in James Bay neighbourhood

Recent incident a good reminder of virtual kidnapping scams taking place in Victoria

Victoria police urge residents to be aware and report any incidents

30-minute delays expected along TCH in Langford Wednesday overnight

Road work begins at 6:30 p.m. and continues until Thursday morning

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

Flood warnings upgraded for much of B.C.’s Cariboo, Chilcotin regions

Cache Creek has been placed under a state of local emergency as about 50 people were ordered to evacuate

B.C.’s COVID-19 outlook coming in early May, Premier Horgan says

No additional travel restrictions, provincial parks stay closed

UPDATE: Transportation Safety Board investigating hard landing at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

The incident took place at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18

COVID19: B.C. corporations, societies allowed online meetings, votes

Emergency order also overrides in-person rules for co-operatives

‘I hope the world heals’: B.C. preschoolers offer wisdom on pandemic

Children in Slocan and South Slocan were asked how they are feeling

Rise and shine: Grizzly bear pals emerge from 19th hibernation at Grouse Mountain

Grinder and Coola usually awake to a crowd, but the ongoing pandemic forced a more serene welcoming

COVID-19 world update: Restrictions to ease in various countries

Comprehensive world news update, including no reported deaths in Vietnam

Most Read