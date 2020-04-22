30-minute delays expected along TCH in Langford Wednesday overnight

Road work begins at 6:30 p.m. and continues until Thursday morning

Drivers using Trans Canada Highway through Langford can expect delays up to 30 minutes from 6:30 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday due to ongoing road work. (Google Maps)

Drivers taking Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) through Langford can expect to see delays Wednesday evening.

Emcom Services Inc. tweeted that motorists taking the TCH between Westshore Parkway and Finlayson Arm will most likely add an extra 30 minutes after 6:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Thursday.

There will be traffic control in place overnight.

