30-turbine wind farm proposed for North Island chosen by BC Hydro

A wind farm proposed for the Strathcona Regional District is among nine renewable power-generation projects chosen by BC Hydro through its 2024 call for power.

Called the Brewster Wind Project, it aims to have a capacity of up to 200 megawatts and about 30 wind turbines. The project would also include a project substation, access roads, an interconnection transmission line and ancillary equipment. It would operate for 30 years.

In a media release, BC Hydro said these nine projects will provide nearly 5,000 gigawatt hours per year of electricity, enough to power 500,000 new homes. This would boost BC Hydro’s current supply by eight per cent.

The development and construction of new clean-energy projects will generate between $5 billion and $6 billion in private capital spending throughout the province, according to the release.

The Brewster Wind Project is in the early stages of its consultation process. The project will require an environmental assessment, which would begin in 2025, according to Capstone Infrastructure, the Toronto-based power provider focused on renewable energy. The company also says it will conduct further engagement with local communities.

