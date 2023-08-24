300-plus Lake Country properties downgraded to alert as wildfire being held

Some evacuation orders were downgraded to alerts on Wednesday afternoon

UPDATE: 5:30 P.M.

More than 300 Lake Country properties have been downgraded from evacuation order to alert Thursday afternoon, meaning residents can return home.

The downgraded properties include ones to the north end and east sides of the fire area, according to an update by Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.

Still on evacuation order are 700 properties and no further changes will be issued in Lake Country today.

Those living in an evacuation alert area must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice and be away for an extended period.

Areas and roads under an evacuation order remain closed to the public.

People are encouraged to check the map before heading home to confirm the status of their property. View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.

People are reminded not to enter areas under evacuation order, for the safety of themselves and fire crews.

“There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk,” reads the update.

Residents should stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca.

Residents are also asked to stay off the lake north of the William R. Bennett Bridge to allow unhindered access to BC Wildfire Service aircraft.

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

UPDATE 10 a.m.

The Clarke Creek fire that threatened Lake Country is officially being held.

The wildfire isn’t expected to grow beyond its current size of 370 hectares.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.

Original

The Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country continues to burn into Thursday but has shown low fire activity the last few days.

The fire has been burning at a rank 1. Because of this, on Wednesday afternoon, some evacuation orders were downgraded to evacuation alerts. This means these residents can return to their homes but most still be ready to leave at a moment’s notice if there is increased fire activity.

The full list of evacuation orders and alerts, as well as a map to see where the borders of the zones are, can be found on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre (COEOC) website cordemergency.ca/map.

Clarke Creek continues to sit at 370 hectares and remains out of control.

The Clarke Creek wildfire has been part of the Grouse Complex since Saturday night. It is a Grouse Complex with the Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna and the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.

COEOC will provide an update on the three Central Okanagan wildfires at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties of up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.

