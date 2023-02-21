300 without power, snow in the forecast for Greater Victoria

Wind warning ended, but temperatures predicted to drop to -5 C this week

The weather is waging a late winter barrage with wind downing trees and taking out power across Vancouver Island overnight Monday, and snow in the forecast Tuesday night through Thursday.

About 300 households in Greater Victoria were without hydro the morning of Feb. 21 with BC Hydro showing pockets of outages across the south Island and Gulf Islands. Hydro reassured customers late Monday that crews would be “working around the clock” on repairs. Find updates at bchydro.com.

When the lights go out, our team gets to work. Here's how we restore electricity during a #BCStorm: https://t.co/CacLakjG8m 📞 Report outages: 1 800 224 9376

📞 Report fallen power lines: 911

📱Outage updates: https://t.co/MMcUrqpAZp pic.twitter.com/uEWAM6QdS1 — BC Hydro (@bchydro) February 21, 2023

The wind warning issued by Environment Canada prompted the City of Victoria to initiate its extreme weather protocol, opening extra shelter beds overnight.

The warning lifted early Tuesday, with remaining blustery weather down to 20 km/h with gusts of 50 and a low of 0 C expected overnight.

The region could see two to four centimetres of snowfall Wednesday, starting in the morning, with temps dipping as low as -2 C, which would again trigger extreme weather protocols to open additional shelter spaces. Showers and flurries remain in the forecast for the rest of the week with temperatures hovering near 2 C during the day and as low as -5 C at night.

READ ALSO: People with disabilities keep an eye on Greater Victoria forecast for snow

@van_reeuwyk

christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Weather