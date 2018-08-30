Nearly 3,000 people are affected by a power outage in Sooke. BC Hydro

UPDATED: Power has been restored after Sooke, Colwood power outages

Nearly 3,000 people were affected by the outage this morning

11:31 update: power has since been restored to the areas

Power outages in Sooke and Colwood left nearly 3,000 people without power Thursday morning.

The outages began shortly before 9:00 a.m. in Colwood at the southeast end of Fulton Road, west of Haida Drive and north of Demel Place. The cause was planned work being done on nearby equipment.

At 9:36 a.m. a bird landing on wires caused a widespread outage in Sooke for over 2,900 people at the area east of West Coast Road, South of Poirier Road and West of Billings Road.

For information updates, visit bchydro.com/power-outages

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

