UPDATED: Power has been restored after Sooke, Colwood power outages

Nearly 3,000 people were affected by the outage this morning

Nearly 3,000 people are affected by a power outage in Sooke. BC Hydro

11:31 update: power has since been restored to the areas

Power outages in Sooke and Colwood left nearly 3,000 people without power Thursday morning.

The outages began shortly before 9:00 a.m. in Colwood at the southeast end of Fulton Road, west of Haida Drive and north of Demel Place. The cause was planned work being done on nearby equipment.

At 9:36 a.m. a bird landing on wires caused a widespread outage in Sooke for over 2,900 people at the area east of West Coast Road, South of Poirier Road and West of Billings Road.

Crews will be heading to an outage affecting 2,950 customers in #Sooke. They'll provide updates as available here: https://t.co/5WipvC3EIW pic.twitter.com/uatzzNGmcU — BC Hydro (@bchydro) August 30, 2018

