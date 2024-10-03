30,000 kg of chemicals seized in massive Enderby drug production bust

RCMP say the chemicals could have been used to produce 'hundreds of kilograms' of methamphetamine; stolen skid-steer also seized

More than 30,000 kilograms of chemicals believed to be destined for the production of hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine were seized at a rural Enderby property Sept. 11, 2024.

1 / 1 More than 30,000 kilograms of chemicals believed to be destined for the production of hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine were seized at a rural Enderby property Sept. 11, 2024. Advertisement

A vast quantity of chemicals believed to be destined for illicit drug production and a stolen Bobcat skid-steer were seized by police from a rural Enderby property last month.

The RCMP Pacific Region Federal Policing Program Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) Team executed a search warrant Sept. 11 at the property, where police seized the Bobcat — reported stolen from Kelowna in 2021 — and 30,000 kilograms of chemicals that investigators believe were going to be used in the production of illicit synthetic drugs, the RCMP said.

The CLEAR Team began an investigation this past summer that led to the seizure at what police say is a large rural Enderby property.

A vehicle registered to recently deceased Donald "Donnie" Lyons was located on the property, RCMP said.

Due to the massive volume of chemicals found, investigators believe the chemicals were destined for one or more large "economic based super labs" where they could have been used in the production of hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine.

"This seizure represents the removal of millions of dollars of profit from the hands of organized crime and has prevented the production and distribution of large amounts of harmful and in some cases lethal illicit drugs into our communities," said Insp. Peter Koster, acting officer in charge of the RCMP Pacific Region Federal Policing - Border Integrity Program.

"Investigations like this demonstrate the RCMP Pacific Region Federal Policing Program’s continued commitment to protecting the citizens of Canada, combating organized crime and preventing criminal groups from profiting off the suffering of our societies most vulnerable."

No charges have been laid at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

The CLEAR team is a specialized unit that conducts project-based investigations focusing on the production of synthetic drugs, the diversion of chemical precursors and equipment from legitimate industry and operators of clandestine drug labs. It also responds to and assists all police agencies along with other provincial and federal government agencies throughout B.C. and the Yukon with clandestine drug production related investigations.

If you or anyone you know may be struggling with addiction, you can seek assistance through the BC Alcohol and Drug Information and Referral Service Line at 1-800-663-1441. And if you have information about a crime and wish to report it, you can contact your local police agency, or report it anonymously by calling BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.