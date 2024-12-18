300,000 litres of water lost in Vancouver Island vandalism

Water hydrants opened and left flowing Dec. 15, police involved

Low reservoir level alarms alerted CVRD utilities staff to an act of vandalism in which water hydrants in Saltair were opened and left flowing on Dec. 15.

Low reservoir level alarms alerted CVRD utilities staff to an act of vandalism in which water hydrants in Saltair were opened and left flowing on Dec. 15. Advertisement

Thousands of litres of water were wasted after vandals attacked a Vancouver Island water system.

The Saltair Water System — located between Ladysmith and Chemainus — was subject to a criminal act of vandalism on Sunday, Dec. 15 when water hydrants in the area of Chemainus and Olsen Road were opened and left flowing. This resulted in approximately 300,000 litres of water being lost.

Low reservoir level alarms alerted Cowichan Valley Regional District Utilities staff to the situation and staff members were able to stop the flow.

Police are involved as tampering with a potable water system is a criminal offence under Part 4, Section 23 of the Drinking Water Protection Act. It also puts firefighting capacity at serious risk.

This follows similar incidents in September 2023 and January 2024.

If you have information about these incidents, or see anyone operating a hydrant not in a clearly marked CVRD or Fire Department vehicle, contact the CVRD Utilities Division immediately at 250-746-2530 or email utilities@cvrd.bc.ca.