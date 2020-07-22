32-year-old woman drowns at Matheson Lake in Metchosin

A 32-year-old woman has drowned at Matheson Lake in Metchosin. (Google Maps)

A 32-year-old woman has died after drowning at Matheson Lake in Metchosin.

Emergency crews were called at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses were able to pull the woman out of the water before emergency crews arrived.

Metchosin Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance provided advanced life support and transported the woman to hospital in critical condition.

B.C. Coroners Service confirmed the woman has died and it is in the early stages of an investigation but would not comment further.

The woman’s name has not been publicly released at this time.

READ MORE: Brave 6-year-old boy rescues older child from drowning in Shuswap Lake

ALSO READ: UPDATE: Two-year-old involved in Chilliwack pool drowning has died

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

District of MetchosinWestshore RCMP