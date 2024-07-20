322 wildfires burning in B.C., nearly two-thirds out of control

There are 3 wildfires of note; 1 near Ashcroft and 2 in the Kootenays

More than 300 wildfires are burning in B.C. as of Saturday morning (July 20).

The BC Wildfire Service's dashboard says there are 322 wildfires, with three of those being wildfires of note. About 59 per cent are out of control, 32 per cent are under control and nine per cent are being held.

Eighty-seven wildfires have started in the last 24 hours, while 48 have been declared out in the last 24 hours.

There are seven evacuation orders and 10 alerts throughout B.C.

The majority of the orders and alerts are for the Shetland Creek wildfire, which is now an estimated 13,236 hectares, and originated about 7.5 kilometres north of Spences Bridge. It was first discovered on July 12 and is one of three wildfires of note.

Three evactuation orders and six alerts have been issued for the fire, including an alert for all of the Village of Ashcroft.

The other two wildfires of note, Komonko Creek and Aylwin Creek, are in the Kootenays.

Komonko Creek, first discovered on July 19, is 450 hectares and burning out of control.

Aylwin Creek is an estimated 100 hectares and was first discovered on July 18. An evacuation order and an alert has been issued for the fire.

In a July 19 situation report from BC Wildfire Service, smoke conditions were expected to increase and most visibility challenges would be from fires in B.C.

The extreme temperatures and dry conditions have continued to contribute to increased fire growth, with many new fire starts in B.C. from dry lightning.