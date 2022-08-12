33,000 B.C. government employees issue 72-hour strike notice

The most recent collective agreement between the union and Public Service agency expired on April 1

One of B.C.’s largest unions representing 33,000 government employees has issued a 72-hour strike notice as bargaining reaches an apparent impasse.

Under the strike notice, this means that the union is prepared to take job action as of 2:46 p.m. on Monday (Aug, 15), the B.C. Government Employees’ Union said in a statement Friday.

The most recent collective agreement between the union and Public Service agency expired on April 1. Negotiations for a new agreement began on Feb. 8 until April 6. The parties met in July but “talks quickly broke down,” the union said.

Job action is supported by a 95 per cent vote in favour from union members, which was taken back in June.

Black Press Media has reached out to the PSA for comment.

