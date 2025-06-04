34 bengal cats seized from 'irresponsible' B.C. breeder

The cats were suffering from diarrhea, ringworm, ear and skin issues

Bengal cats from a Vernon breeder have been seized by the SPCA, due to poor conditions.

An investigation from the B.C. SPCA has led to the seizure of 34 Bengal cats from a breeder in Vernon.

Officers seized the cats, after being alerted by someone who visited the property.

"They were considering buying a cat from the breeder and were concerned about the conditions the cats were living in," said Eileen Drever, senior protection officer with the B.C. SPCA. "They contacted the animal helpline, and an investigation was initiated."

Drever added that the situation was "yet another example" of someone breeding animals that do not support their physical or mental well-being.

"The officers who visited the property reported an overwhelming smell of ammonia in the rooms where these cats were housed, so intense their own noses were stinging," Drever said. "An ammonia gas test registered at the highest level, further proving that the ventilation and cleaning were insufficient.”

Ammonia exposure for animals can pose serious health risks, including respiratory irritation and ulceration of the eyes. The cats were also kept in dirty cages with overflowing litter boxes.

In some cases, there were also too many cats housed in one cage.

“Bengal cats are typically larger than domestic cats," said Drever. “Although they had access to a ‘catio,’ it was on a limited basis. Some of these cats spent most of their time in cages."

The cats were "very brave" during their intake exam at the Kelowna animal centre, according to Kelowna SPCA manager Shannon Paille.

"We were able to get all the treatments done with light towel wraps, and only some of them were growly. Bengals can be quite vocal," said Paille. "We have already been giving the cats regular treatments for skin issues but, because of some suspicious hair loss, they are also being tested for ringworm, and it appears that all the cats will need spay or neuter surgeries."

Bengal cats require highly specialized care, and their breeding should be regulated, according to the SPCA.

At this time, it is unknown when the Bengal cats will be available for adoption. Visit spca.bc.ca/donations-emergency-rescue/ for more information.