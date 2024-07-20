34 heat warnings blanket most of B.C.

South Peace River, Kootenays also under smoky skies bulletins

Environment Canada has issued 34 heat warnings throughout B.C.

The majority of the province is under heat warnings, with the exception of the north and west coast of Vancouver Island and the northwest.

For eastern Vancouver Island and Squamish and Pemberton, the hot weather is expected to continue through the weekend. Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s C to the mid-30s C, with overnight lows in the mid-teens.

In the southern Interior, hot conditions are expected to continue through to Monday (July 22). Daytime highs are expected to be in the mid-30s C to low 40s C, with overnight lows in the high teens.

The Kootenays is expected to have hot weather into mid-week, with daytime highs reaching mid-30s C and overnight lows in the mid-to-high teens. The region is also under a smoky skies bulletin as wildfires burn in the area.

In the Cariboo, hot weather is expected to continue into mid-week, with daytime highs reaching mid-30s C and overnight lows in the mid-teens.

Inland sections of the north and central coast is expected to have hot weather through to Sunday.

The south Peace River region is also under a heat warning and smoky skies bulletin. Hot conditions are expected to continue into the week, with daytime highs in the low-30s C and overnight lows in the mid-teens.