349 wildfires burning across B.C., 6 started in the last 24 hours

There are 6 wildfires of note, with 4 in the Southeast Fire Centre

Recent rainfall and cooler temperatures in many parts of the province have reduced the fire behaviour in some of the major wildfires.

However, despite a number of evacuation downgrades, wildfires continue to impact communities across the province, according to BC Wildfire Service's latest update Tuesday (July 30). There are currently 22 evacuation orders and 22 alerts.

There are currently 349 wildfires burning, with six started in the last 24 hours. Forty-four have been declared out in the last 24 hours.

The majority of wildfires continue to burn in the Prince George and Southeast fire centres.

In the Prince George Fire Centre, 153 wildfires are burning with about half of those under control. Twenty-nine per cent are out of control and 22 per cent are being held.

In the Southeast Fire Centre, there are 80 wildfires burning. About 79 per cent of fires in the region are burning out of control, while 14 per cent are being held and eight per cent are under control.

Four of the fires in the Southeast are wildfires of note.

The Dogtooth FSR, which was discovered on July 20, is an estimated 5,445 hectares. It's burning south of Golden. There is an evacuation order and alert, issued July 24 and 26, for the wildfire.

The Aylwin Creek wildfire, discovered on July 18, is an estimated 637.2 hectares. It's burning east of Slocan Lake and West of Highway 6. There are three evacuation orders for the fire, with one issued on July 23 and the other two on July 24.

The Komonko Creek wildfire is an estimated 2,288.1 hectares and was discovered on July 19. It's about 2.5 kilometres east of Slocan Lake, to the east of Highway 6.

The Argenta Creek wildfire is 14,745 hectares and is burning to the west of Duncan and Kootenay lakes. An evacuation order was issued July 24 and an alert on July 25.

The other two wildfires of note are Antler Creek in the Cariboo Fire Centre and Shetland Creek in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The Antler Creek fire is 14,293 hectares, and burning west of Antler Creek. It was discovered on July 20.

The Shetland Creek wildfire is 24,932.8 hectares and was discovered on July 12. It started about 7.5 kilometres north of Spences Bridge.