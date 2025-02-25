35 Okanagan College staff at risk of being eliminated

Employees in arts and foundation, and School of Business will be notified their jobs could be at-risk at the end of the school year

More than 30 employees who work in Okanagan College's arts and foundation programs and the School of Business will be advised that their positions are at-risk of being eliminated later this year.

Employees and students were sent a message from college president Neil Fassina Monday afternoon, Feb. 24, and the message was posted to the college's public blog, updating the enrolment/staffing situation.

Fassina said it's important to understand that the message is not a layoff notification, and that there is no immediate impact or change to the notified employees’ positions at OC.

"This step allows the college to work with employees and our unions as we explore additional ways to mitigate layoffs," said Fassina of the 35 positions at risk. "It is part of our commitment to transparency and working in collaboration as we navigate our current environment.

"It is important to be clear that we are working hard to reduce potential layoffs, and that this work takes time and must follow due process."

Post-secondary institutions across Canada are facing degrees of uncertainty right now, said Fassina, and his school is no exception.

"We are feeling the impacts of new federal immigration policies, rising costs and unknowns in the economy, and changing student enrolment," said the president. "When our enrolment goes up and it is possible to add capacity, we expand by hiring team members and creating new sections or cohorts. Unfortunately, when enrolment decreases, we must be ready to take steps to reduce our workforce accordingly.

"Failing to act risks our ability to be financially and operationally sustainable."

The notice does not affect student classes this semester. Fassina says the college remains committed to its students today, and into the future. He called the college and its branches "an exceptional place, made up of people who care deeply and who believe in the potential of each person who comes to OC to learn."

Okanagan College has been a part of the region for more than 60 years.

"Please know that all of us at Okanagan College are working hard to reduce the potential for job loss, through strategies that include offering early retirement incentives, job sharing, and not filling existing vacancies," said Fassina. "Our team members across the region are exceptional people, and we value their contributions to the College and our local communities."

More will be known in the coming months on the full extent of the impact from the summer and fall enrolment numbers. Fassina said OC has already pivoted and added new student recruitment strategies, both domestically and abroad.

Also under review is OC's program mix, and new opportunities for students that align with the local labour market needs are being considered.

Fassina remains confident in the future of the post-secondary school.

"There is no question that what we are going through together now is challenging and has real impacts on our college," he said. "It requires us to make difficult decisions and changes, and at the same time, we have strong support throughout the region from other educational partners, local governments, businesses and organizations who consider OC important to the communities we serve."