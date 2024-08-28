35 years after Prince George family vanished, case remains open

Jack family investigation will remain open until such time as the Jack family is located, says police

The RCMP released an image on Aug. 26, of boxes containing elements from their investigation into the case.

A little over 35 years ago, the Jack family left Prince George in search of a new job.

They never returned.

In a statement released this week, Prince George RCMP said investigation into the disappearance remains open and will stay that way until such time as the family is located.

Aug. 2, marked the 35-year anniversary of Doreen and Ronald Jack, and their sons Ryan and Russell being reported missing after failing to return from an alleged employment opportunity Ronald had west of Prince George.

The circumstances of their disappearance are largely unknown, despite the hours of investigation that have been ongoing since 1989, the RCMP said in the statement.

The RCMP's statement comes weeks after a vigil was held at Prince George's Strathcona Park, which saw surviving family members of the Jack's attend.

This is the type of investigation that relies heavily on what we can learn from the public, Sgt. Aaron Whitehouse, commander of the Serious Crime Unit said.

It is unlike investigations today where we can track people using their digital footprint. There is no surveillance to review, no banking records to follow or cell phone records to examine. There is little that would give us a clue as to where the Jack family went after they were last seen, he added.

The RCMP said their Serious Crime Unit has a dedicated investigator attached to this case who continues to follow up on all verifiable tips received from the public.

"This work involves examining original file material against new tips. Many of the tips received today were already thoroughly investigated before," the police said in the statement.

As with all missing persons investigations, this investigation will remain open until such time as the Jack family is located, the police said.

Prince George RCMP said it continues to work in collaboration with law enforcement partners, Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal agencies, and the public on this case and continues to encourage community support in bringing forward new information for investigation.