37 temperature records broken in B.C., including a daily low of 6.8 C

4 communities broke 40 C

Dozens of temperature records were broken or tied in B.C. again on Tuesday, including a daily minimum record dating back to 1977.

Environment Canada listed 37 new weather records, and all but one was for daily maximums.

On Tuesday (July 9), Bella Bella a new record minimum of 6.8 C, breaking the old record of 7.1 C set in 2011.

Meanwhile, four communities hit temperature records above 40 C.

Lytton was the province's hot spot – but only by a few decimal points – at 42.5 C, breaking its old record of 40.6 set in 1975.

Cache Creek was close behind at 42.1 C, breaking the 2015 record of 40.2 C.

Lillooet was next at 41.6 C, breaking the old record of 40.6 set in 1926. Kamloops hit 40.6 C, breaking he 2015 record of 38.6 C.

Thirty-two other communities either broke or tied records Tuesday:

• Abbotsford area was 33.5 C, breaking the old record of 31.8 C set in 2010.

• Blue River area was 37.3 C, breaking the 2015 record of 35.5 C

• Clearwater area tied the 2015 record of 38.2 C

• Clinton area was 35.2 C, breaking the old record of 34.4 set in 1975

• Creston area was 36.9 C, breaking the 2015 record of 36.2 C

• Dawson Creek area was 36.2 C, breaking the 2023 record of 33.4 C

• Fort Nelson area was 33.1 C, breaking the old record of 33 C in 2023

• Fort St. John area was 33.4 C, breaking the 2023 record of 31.6 C

• Gibsons area was 30.6 C, breaking 2021 record of 27.6 C

• Golden area was 36.4 C, breaking the old record of 35.6 C from 1930

• Hope area was 33.1 C, breaking the old record of 32.5 C set in 2007

• Kelowna area was 39.3 C, breaking the record of 38.6 in 2015

• Mackenzie area was 34.5 C, breaking the 2023 record of 32.7 C

• Malahat area was 31.6 C, breaking the record of 30.6 C set in 2015

• Merritt area was 38.4 C, breaking the 2015 record of 37.1 C

• Pemberton area was 39.8 C, breaking the record of 37.2 C set in 1975

• Penticton area was 38.4 C, breaking the record of 37.2 C set it 1919

• Pitt Meadows area was 34.2 C, breaking the 1875 record of 33.3 C

• Port Alberni tied the 1926 record of 36.1 C

• Powell River was 30.5 C, breaking the 1985 record of 30.4 C

• Prince George area was 33 C, breaking the old record of 32.2 C set in 1926

• Princeton area was 39.5 C, breaking the record of 37.2 C set in 1975

• Puntzi Mountain area was 34.5 C, breaking the 2021 record of 31.5 C

• Quesnel area was 37.2 C, breaking the old record of 35.6 C set in 1920

• Revelstoke area was 36.6 C, breaking the 2017 record of 36.2 C

• Sechelt area was 30.6 C, breaking the old record of 29.4 C set in 1956

• Smithers area was 32.2 C, breaking the record of 30.6 set in 1975

• Squamish area was 33.4 C, breaking the 1985 record of 32 C

• Trail area tied its 2015 record of 39.3 C

• Vernon area was 39.6 C, breaking the old record of 36.7 C set in 1905

• West Vancouver area was 30.8 C, breaking the 1985 record of 30.5 C

• Williams Lake area was 35.1 C, breaking the old record of 31.7 set in 1975

• Yoho National Park area was 31.8 C, breaking the 1930 record of 30 C